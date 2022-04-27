Election: ALBA’s five pledges for Fife as it bids to win first ever council seats

The party, launched by former First Minister Alex Salmond, is fielding eleven candidates in next week’s poll.

It says its local pledges are all possible - all they need “is the political will” to be delivered.

The commitments centre around the cost of living, and commit to introducing an annual £500 payment to assist half a million low earnings households in Scotland, and increasing Scottish Child Payment to £40 per week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ALBA is standing in the council elections for the first time

It wants free school meals extended to all primary and secondary pupils, the Educational Maintenance Allowance (EMA) doubled from from £30 to £60 for 16-19 year olds, and universal access to sports facilities for all children and young people under 18.

ALBA councillors will support doubling the Winter Fuel Payment for Fife’s pensioners to help protect their household budgets from soaring electricity and gas prices.

The party will also push Fife Council to review the “extortionate cost” of PFI contracts and find ways to renegotiate them, and protect other vital services with the savings realised.

Through the Health and Social Care Partnership, ALBA wants improved provision and access to urgent care services at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline, and in North East Fife’s rural communities.

It wants the council to prioritises targeted support for the lowest paid, opposes any rise in Council Tax, especially at a time when there is so much pressure on household budgets and push for a better deal for local authorities from the Scottish Government.

It said its councillors will work with community councils and others to strengthen local democracy with “meaningful targeted funding and support” and work with Foodbanks and other charities to monitor the spiralling cost of living crisis.

ALBA wants to drive forward a strategy to unlock Fife’s energy potential and deliver local sustainable projects that deliver affordable energy and provide a direct income for community use.