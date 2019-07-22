Fife Council trials new app to help visitors with additional needs

A new app aimed at helping people with disabilities is being trialled in Fife.

The Welcome App is to be piloted at Town House in Kirkcaldy.

The new app, from Edinburgh based company Neatebox, allows people with additional needs to set up personal profiles to request help before their visits.

Using the technology, staff working in Town House will be made aware of any requests when the visitors arrive on site.

It is the latest in continued efforts to make Fife Council buildings more accessible.

You may also be interested in:

McDonalds launches home deliveries in Kirkcaldy

Column: Trump is repellant and repugnant - we need to silence the dog whistle

Property - view this stunning six bedroom home in Fife

Convener of the assets and corporate services committee, Craig Walker, said: “As a council we always strive to make sure our buildings are accessible for everyone. We’re keen to find new and innovative ways to reach out to communities and to break down the barriers that prevent people from accessing our public buildings.”

Cllr Judy Hamilton, convener for the community and housing committee, added: “We’re pleased to be piloting the new Welcome app, which will enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers who need additional assistance.”

Gavin Neate, Neatebox chief executive, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this revolutionary system to Kirkcaldy’s Town House. The same app is also helping deliver exemplary customer service in both Kirkcaldy Galleries and SeeScape.”