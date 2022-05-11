Nicola Patrick, 31, told The Press she was delighted to be elected to represent the ward and is very enthusiastic about her hometown.

She gained the seat previously held by conservative councillor Richard Watt – his first preference vote of 496 was well below Nicola’s 868.

She said: “I have always been interested in politics and wanted to stand as a councillor in Kirkcaldy East as I genuinely love Kirkcaldy and Dysart and want to be part of effecting positive change for the town and its residents.

Newly-elected SNP councillor for Kirkcaldy East, Nicola Patrick. Pic: Scott Louden.

“I was delighted to win my seat and can't wait to get stuck in!

"I will be working hard for everyone. I have received a very positive reaction locally and have already received congratulations and an invite to attend a tenants and residents association meeting.

“I have been interested in politics for quite some time and I am very conscious of the impact of the looming economic crisis and I feel the best way to effect real change is to be involved at a local level.

She continued: “I am currently working as a caseworker for David Torrance MSP and in that role, I regularly respond to the many and varied issues raised by the people of Kirkcaldy.

"This has given me great insight into the issues and concerns of the various communities in the area.

"I would love to see the High Street regenerated with additional new social houses built - in addition to the housing already created from Scottish Government funding.

“I am keen to learn more about Kirkcaldy and Fife and speak to local people and get to grips with effecting meaningful change.”

Nicola, who has an eight-year-old son, grew up in the town and attended Capshard Primary, Kirkcaldy High and then went on to further education at Fife College.

The new councillor, who regularly takes part in litter picking and beach cleans locally, believes Kirkcaldy has a lot to be proud of.

She added: “I love our town, it has a great history and beautiful sights like Ravenscraig Castle and the coastline.