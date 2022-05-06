Fife election: Provost Jim Leishman returned, Tories boost with first success

The Dunfermline North ward was the first to be given at the count which is taking place at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes.

Gavin Ellis was returned for the Tories with 1627 votes – giving his party a boost after a tough night of losses south of the border.

Ad he will be joined by two new faces.

Fife Council results

Auxi Barrera was returned for the ASNP with 1350 votes, and Gordon Pryde for Labour with 1627.

The three parties shared the ward in the 2017 poll.

Turnout was 46.3%

Mr Ellis, who was first elected in 2017, said “I am delighted to be returned.

"The reduced share of the vote does not reflect the work I have done in the ward – it shows that, at some level, people are voting on a party level.

"Bu people have seen through the national issues and delighted that they have returned me.

“I look forward to starting work on Monday.”

In Dunfermline Central, Jim Leishman (Lab) was one of four candidates returned.

He polled 1055 first preference votes, two behind Jean Hall (SNP)

Also elected were Derek Glen (SNP) on 1603 and Aude Boubaker-Calder for the Lib Dems who topped the poll with 1970.