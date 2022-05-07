The local council elections again battled concerning levels of apathy in some areas.

Turnout across Fife’s 22 wards showed a difference of almost 20%

The poorest response came Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty where just 35.7% of the electorate returned their four sitting councillors.

Council voting took place this week

Six wards recorded turnouts of below 40%.

Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages saw just 38.7% of voters go to the polls as the ward returned David Graham (Lab) and the SNP duo of Ken Caldwell and John O’Brien, while Tom Adams (Lab) made a comeback after being defeated in 2017.

Kirkcaldy East recorded a turnout of just 37.3%

It saw Ian Cameron (Lab) and Rod Kavanagh (SNP) returned along with the newly elected Nicola Patrick (SNP) whose victory meant the end of the road for Tory councillor Richard Watt.

Cowdenbeath’s turnout was 39.8% while in Glenrothes Central it was 39.10% and Glenrothes West 38.9%

By contrast some wards in north-east Fife recorded the highest turnouts.

Tay Bridgehead saw 53.10% of the electorate turn out - just ahead of Howe of Fife at 53.9% and Cupar at 53.8%.