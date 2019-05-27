Fife EU Count: Lib Dems hail ‘real momentum’

Lib Dems have hailed their EU result in Fife as a real shot in the arm.

The party finished second to the SNP with a 16.5 per cent increase in their vote.

They polled 17,629 to sit comfortably ahead of the newly formed Brexit Party in third, and put clear daylight between themselves and Labour who were relegated to fourth.

Willie Rennie MSP for north-east Fife and party leader in Scotland, viewed the result as a springboard.

He said: ““Our big vote increase in Fife helped us win in Scotland.

“It has given great momentum in our campaign to stop Brexit and all the damage it is causing.” Mr Rennie added: “Lots of people who have never supported us before have us their support this time. It is our task to build on that trust so they want to vote for us again.

“The result means we are well placed to win back North East Fife at the General Election with its majority of two votes.”