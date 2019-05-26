Fife EU Count: SNP say voters turning to party ‘for first time’

The SNP are pointing to first-time supporters as key to their bid to top the Fife vote in tonight’s European elections count.

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins, the party’s spokesman for Foreign Affairs and Europe in the House of Commons, said he felt there was “strong support” for their pro-EU message during the campaign.

You may also be interested in:

EU elections how the count works

This Fife town is thriving while others struggle – here’s why

EU Count: SNP pays tribute to Fife campaign team

“I’ve been meeting people in north east Fife who voted SNP for the first time ever, and that’s really positive. That seems to be playing out tonight,” he said.

Two SNP candidates were elected as MEPs in 2014, with the party winning 29 per cent of the vote.

With votes being counted, Mr Gethins is hoping to build on that and hopes that the party can win in Fife for the first time.

He said: “I’m hoping the SNP will do well as the main party of remaining in the European Union. In Scotland and also Fife, that seems to be coming across. It would be great if we could win Fife for the first time in a European election.”

His comments echo those of fellow SNP MP, Peter Grant, who paid tribute to the party’s campaign team who turned out and hit the streets.