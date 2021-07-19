Peter Grant MP for Glenrothes and Central Fife, is bringing them back for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

He will be hosting them in venues across his constituency.

Mr Grant, along with all MPs in the region, took the decision at the start of the pandemic to cancel face-to-face surgeries and visits, and made arrangements for his constituency team to work from home.

Peter Grant MP

With restrictions easing, he now plans to return to face to face meetings - with some restrictions.

Mr Grant said: “Coronavirus hasn’t disappeared and we still have to be cautious, so these surgeries will look a wee bit different to those I’ve held in the past.

“I’m only using large venues where we can maintain the recommended distance between people.

“We will be asking everyone to wear a face covering unless they are medically exempt. I’m asking everyone to book an appointment rather than just dropping in to see me so we don’t have too many people there at once.”He added: “I’m delighted to be able to get back to some kind of normality in a way that keeps everyone safe, and I’m really looking forward to meeting with constituents again, both at surgeries and on visits to community groups and businesses which I've also resumed.

“The last 16 months have been extremely difficult for everyone and for much of that time we've been dealing with four or five times our usual volume of casework.”

