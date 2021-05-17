Fife MSP elected Deputy Presiding Officer at Scottish Parliament

The post was confirmed after politicians were sworn in last Thursday.

The Cowdenbeath MSP said: “It is a great honour to have been elected as one of the two Deputy Presiding Officers. I am absolutely delighted.

Annabelle Ewing MSP

“This is an important role in ensuring the smooth and impartial running of the Parliament’s procedures, and I am extremely grateful to colleagues across the Chamber for the faith they have placed in me.

