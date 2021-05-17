Fife MSP elected Deputy Presiding Officer at Scottish Parliament
Fife MSP Annabelle Ewing MSP has been elected as a Deputy Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 8:12 am
The post was confirmed after politicians were sworn in last Thursday.
The Cowdenbeath MSP said: “It is a great honour to have been elected as one of the two Deputy Presiding Officers. I am absolutely delighted.
“This is an important role in ensuring the smooth and impartial running of the Parliament’s procedures, and I am extremely grateful to colleagues across the Chamber for the faith they have placed in me.