Fife MSP elected Deputy Presiding Officer at Scottish Parliament

Fife MSP Annabelle Ewing MSP has been elected as a Deputy Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 17th May 2021, 8:12 am

The post was confirmed after politicians were sworn in last Thursday.

The Cowdenbeath MSP said: “It is a great honour to have been elected as one of the two Deputy Presiding Officers. I am absolutely delighted.

Annabelle Ewing MSP

“This is an important role in ensuring the smooth and impartial running of the Parliament’s procedures, and I am extremely grateful to colleagues across the Chamber for the faith they have placed in me.

