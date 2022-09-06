Alexander Stewart’s praise came as she was declared the winner of the election to replace Boris Johnson at Number 10 - and lead the Tory Party - after defeating challenger Rishi Sunak.

Mr Stewart, Tory List MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, also said it was time the party to “come together as one.”

He said both challengers should be proud of the campaigns they ran - and the way they engaged with party members.

Liz Truss (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added: “Throughout her political career, Liz has displayed a record of delivery, whether that was in removing the US tariffs on whisky and cashmere, or in managing the UK’s robust support for Ukraine both before and following the Russian invasion.

I look forward very much to our new Leader and Prime Minister continuing to deliver for Scotland and the whole of the UK, as she has done already in her former role as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, especially during this most challenging of times.”