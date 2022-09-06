Liz Truss: A ‘record of delivery’ – Fife MSP hails new Prime Minister
A Fife MSP has hailed new Prime Minister Liz Truss for her “record of delivery.”
Alexander Stewart’s praise came as she was declared the winner of the election to replace Boris Johnson at Number 10 - and lead the Tory Party - after defeating challenger Rishi Sunak.
Mr Stewart, Tory List MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, also said it was time the party to “come together as one.”
He said both challengers should be proud of the campaigns they ran - and the way they engaged with party members.
Most Popular
-
1
Pettycur Bay: Fife holiday park on BBC documentary unveils plans to expand
-
2
Lundin Links Hotel: Fire-ravaged landmark hotel reduced to rubble
-
3
Liz Truss: New Prime Minister a 'pound shop Margaret Thatcher’ – Kirkcaldy MP
-
4
Joseph Fisher: Police trace man reported missing from Cupar area
-
5
Fife food firm looks to install six LPG tanks
He added: “Throughout her political career, Liz has displayed a record of delivery, whether that was in removing the US tariffs on whisky and cashmere, or in managing the UK’s robust support for Ukraine both before and following the Russian invasion.
I look forward very much to our new Leader and Prime Minister continuing to deliver for Scotland and the whole of the UK, as she has done already in her former role as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, especially during this most challenging of times.”
Mr Stewart continued: “However, now that the leadership election is over, it is time for the whole of the Conservative Party to come together as one and to robustly tackle the enormous challenges that our country faces, not least the burgeoning cost of living crisis.