Locals are being invited to have their say on possible changes to Fife's UK parliamentary constituencies

Locals are being invited to give their thoughts on possible changes to Fife’s UK parliamentary constituencies.
The Boundary Commission for Scotland (BCS) has published its initial proposals for the review of UK Parliamentary constituencies in Scotland.
The proposals mean that Fife will still have four constituencies, if approved. However, two of the constituencies will also include electors from the Kinross-shire ward of Perth & Kinross Council.
The proposed Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency will include Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay, Cowdenbeath, Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, Kirkcaldy North, Kirkcaldy Central and Kirkcaldy East.
However, the proposed West Fife constituency is similar to the existing Dunfermline and West Fife but the boundary follows the M90 and includes Crook of Devon.
And the proposed North East Fife constituency is similar to the existing constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Leven. The proposed Glenrothes and Loch Leven constituency follows ward boundaries in Fife and includes Kinross.
People can have their say until December 8, 2021.