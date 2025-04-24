Scottish Government drops car use reduction pledge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

During this week’s Public Audit Committee at the Scottish Parliament, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop stated that the Scottish Government was dropping its key climate change commitment to reduce car use by 20% by 2030.

The pledge was part of the 2021 SNP manifesto, but car use has only fallen by 3.6% since before the pandemic.

Earlier this year Audit Scotland said there was not a clear plan in place for reducing car use, highlighting a lack of leadership on the issue.

Scottish Labour Transport spokesperson and MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “We know that cutting car miles is a key part of reducing emissions but these targets need to be backed up by action and leadership. Instead of setting out a clear plan for delivery, the Scottish Government has only made empty pledges that it now needs to abandon.

“If we are serious about reducing emissions we need to encourage people out of their cars and onto public transport, by making it more affordable and accessible to all. Scottish Labour would remove peak rail fares permanently as the first step in delivering a fairer fare system that ensures public transport is a viable alternative to the car.

“We need a Scottish Government that will deliver on its commitments and address the challenges we face, not more empty promises.”