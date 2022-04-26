Peter Grant has posted an average 22.7 tweets per day - making him one of the most active House of Commons’ politicians on the social media platform which has just been bought for $44bn by Ellon Musk, the world’s richest man.

The data was analysed by Motive PR to see how much our MPs used the platform.

Mr Grant, SNP MP for Glenrothes, proved in a class of his own.

Fife's MPs are all active on Twitter

He sent around 58,500 tweets between first joining the website on February 1, 2015 and March 29 this year.

That’s an average of around 22.7 tweets per day – a whopping 680 per month.

This is one of the highest tweet rates of all 650 MPs, but behind Labour MP Karl Turner who is the most prolific tweeter with an average of 26.1 per day for 12 years.

Mr Grant also led the way among Fife’s quartet of MPs.

Neale Hanvey has sent almost 10,000 tweets since setting up his account.

He had sent around 9,300 tweets between first joining the website on October 1 2010 and March 29, 2022.

That works out at an average of around 2.2 tweets per day – equating to 67 per month.

However, Mr Hanvey has had this account since before he was elected to the seat – on December 12 2019.

Wendy Chamberlain is more active on Twitter than almost any other Lib Dem MP.

The MP for North East Fife sent around 9,900 tweets between first joining the website on September 1 2014 and March 29 this year.

That’s an average of around 3.6 tweets per day – equating to a sizeable 109 per month.

However, Ms Chamberlain has had this account since before she was elected to the seat – on December 12 2019.

This is one of the highest tweet rates of all 13 MPs in her party.

Finally, Douglas Chapman, Dunfermline and SNP MP has sent more than 15,000 tweets since setting up his account.