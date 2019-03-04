Post Office re-opens doors at closed Fife branches

The Post Office has confirmed that branches across a number of Fife towns which closed last month have now re-opened.

Concerns had been raised after the doors to branches in Markinch and Coaltown shut last month, followed days later by Leven, Windygates and Colinsburgh

The Post Office apologised for the inconvenience to the communities, and said the decision to suspend the services had not been taken lightly.

Today, it confirmed all branches were back in operation.

