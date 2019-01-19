Raith Rovers appeal after flare thrown on to pitch during Scottish Cup tie

Raith Rovers have appealed for fans to come forward after flares were thrown on to the pitch during today’s Scottish Cup tie against Dunfermline Athletic.

They damaged the pitch, and left one supporter with what the club described as “significant burns” to their clothing.

The incident came as Rovers opened the scoring in the game against their Fife rivals.

Some 3200 fans were packed into the home stand where the flares were thrown from – and they have been quick to condemn the wreckless actions.

The damage caused to the pitch (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Live tweeting the game, Matthew Elder, sports editor of the Fife Free Press said: “Raith fans go over the top with their goal celebrations and damage the artificial pitch in the process. Absolutely idiotic.”

He also posted photos of the damage to the artificial pitch which will leave the club with a repair bill.

Rovers may also face a probe by the SFA.

After full time, the club posted an appeal on their social media platforms for fans to come forward.

It said: “‪After today’s tremendous result we are left with damage to the pitch.

“One supporter suffered significant burns to clothing and was fortunate not to be injured. One person has been arrested. Police are appealing for witnesses to trace others. Please get in touch if you have information.”

Just over 6000 fans packed Stark’s Park to see Rovers record a 3-0 victory and move into the next round of the cup.