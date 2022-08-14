Kinghorn RNLI’s volunteer crew was tasked to assist a female on Inchcolm Island who had slipped and suffered an ankle injury on Saturday, August 13, at around 3.45pm.
Following initial assessment, the crew picked up a Scottish Ambulance Service Special Operations Team paramedic and two South Queensferry Coastguard members from Aberdour to assist with evacuation.
The casualty was prepared for evacuation and Historic Scotland personnel assisted with the transfer to the lifeboat. She was then taken to Aberdour harbour where an ambulance was waiting to take her to hospital.
Kinghorn RNLI says the callout was “a great example of teamwork between the organisations with a good outcome”.
The lifeboat services also praised Aberdour Boat Club which had been holding its regatta and bbq and offered refreshments to all rescue personnel on conclusion of the job.