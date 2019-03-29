Thieves force way into home and steal ‘high-value’ designer handbags

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following a high-value housebreaking.

The incident happened around 9.20pm on Wednesday, March 27,at an address in Woods Drive, glenrothes.

After entry was forced to the property, a number of designer handbags, including Louis Vuitton and Burberry, were stolen from within.

The value and number of the bags taken is still being established and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Stephanie Drummond from Glenrothes CID said: “The victim is extremely distressed that their home has been broken into and their valuable handbags have been stolen.

“We are pursuing a number of local lines of inquiry, but are keen to hear from members of the public, who were in the Woods Drive area on Wednesday evening, and remember seeing any suspicious activity.

“In particular, we are looking to trace the driver and any occupants of a black hatchback car, that was seen in the street around the time of this housebreaking.

“If you believe you have any information relevant to our investigation the please contact us immediately.

“The public are also advised to ensure their homes and outbuildings are appropriately secured at all times and where possible consider additional security measures such as alarms and motion-activated lighting.

“We have a range of really useful crime prevention advice available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk.”

Those with information can contact Glenrothes CID via 101 and quote incident number 4125 of March 27. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

