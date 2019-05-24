Thousands attend rain-soaked Fife Show

Persistent rain could not deter thousands of soggy show-goers from attending the Fife Show at Kinloss Estate.

The annual agricultural show took place on Saturday, with cattle, sheep, horses, poultry and even pets being judged, as part of a packed programme.

And there was much more for visitors to enjoy.

The game fair area saw ferret racing, falconry demonstrations, gun dogs, angling and much more. Classic and vintage vehicles, including tractors, were also on show, with kids getting the chance to get behind the wheels.

And for those who wanted brief respite from the rain, two tents showcased the best of home produce and crafts from around the Kingdom and Scotland.

During a break in competition in the main ring, where the Champion of Champions was crowned, Cupar and District Pipe Band performed for the crowd.

There was also rides, amusements, demonstrations, stalls and lots of food.