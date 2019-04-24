Drivers warned as speed limit on Fife road cut in half

A road in Thornton is to have its speed cut in half as part of new safety measures.

Half of Strathore Road, between Cluny road and Thornton, will be reduced from 60mph to just 30mph.

The change came after concerns were raised that a buffer was needed outside a new housing development in the area.

But it came in for criticism.

At the Glenrothes area committee, Councillor Altany Craik said: “The extension of the 30mph zone seems quite long. It just seems a bit excessive to me.”

Stuart Knowles. senior manager transportation services, said: “The planning application actually stated it wanted 20mph along the front of the development. It was felt that 20 wasn’t suitable for that road.

“However, there is a speeding issue on that road and there will probably be a second phase in the housing s it was felt a buffer zone was a better way. Ongoing monitoring of speed will be carried out.”

Councillors agreed to reduce the speed limits on the road.