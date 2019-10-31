Extra spaces at Fife park and ride facility

Halbeath Park and Ride is to get a small increase in the number of parking spaces.

Councillors at the Cowdenbeath area committee on Wednesday agreed to reconfigure the taxi / pick up drop off area, freeing up some more spaces.

The site is popular with commuters.

The taxi rank and drop off zone will be moved from the on-street loop, to the car park near to the waiting room.

This will provide approximately 27 new parking spaces.

Further work will also be done so that the bin storage area be relocated to allow for up to 70 further spaces.

Councillors at the economy, tourism and transportation committee agreed the proposal last Thursday, with the area cgiving final approval this week.