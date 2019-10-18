Road layout in Fife town is ‘an accident waiting to happen’ locals claim

Locals in Dysart claim a new road layout in the town is an accident waiting to happen as there are no clear visible warnings to alert drivers.

Windmill Road, at the railway bridge, has been reduced to one lane but there are no clear warnings to make motorists aware of the change.

Lesley Weaver at the SLOW sign on the pavement near the railway bridge on Windmill Road. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

Traffic from Dysart going up the hill has the right of way. but the sign, which shows priority, is currently obscured by bushes at Lady Nairn Avenue.

Residents have noticed a lot of drivers being caught out with the change – as shown by the new kerb which has a lot of tyre marks on it.

Lesley Weaver (62) reported the issue to Fife Council. She said: “The new sign is obscured by the hedge in a garden of Lady Nairn Avenue.

“There are no road markings and my mother hit the new kerb damaging her tyre and got a real shock.

“There are numerous tyre marks on the kerb, so she is not alone.

“This needs to be addressed immediately as it’s dangerous.”

David Brown said: “Several times whilst driving uphill with ‘right of way’ I have come face to face with a car ignoring the priority sign coming downhill.

“The priority sign heading uphill has been installed behind bushes.

“Double decker buses turning right under the bridge really struggle due to the narrow bottleneck. Also there is no signage saying traffic coming uphill has priority.

“It is just a matter of time before a serious accident happens here.”

Fife Council service manager Alistair Donald said: “A give and take system at Windmill Road railway bridge was introduced to accommodate a new safer shared use link for pedestrians and cyclists between Windmill Community Campus and Ravenscraig Park.

“Additional signage was provided as part of these works, however we are aware two of these signs have been partially obscured by an adjacent hedge. We are working with the hedge owner and hope to have improved sign visibility shortly.”

Lesley and David also highlighted the loss of parking near Dysart Bowling Club.

Lesley said: “Why has the pavement at Dysart Bowling Club been extended so far? I have never seen anyone walking there and now the bowling club and church have lost the parking that was there.”

David said: “Designated parking outside the bowling club has been taken away however with no parking restrictions in place. I assume that the elderly club members can still park here, restricting the busy road to a single lane?”

On the issue about parking at Dysart Bowling Club, Mr Donald added: “Lining works are scheduled next week to reinstate the original parking provision at the bowling club.”