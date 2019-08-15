Section of Fife Coastal Path shut ‘due to serious risk of landslide’

Part of the Fife Coastal Path between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn has been closed due to a ‘serious risk of landslide’.

The Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, which maintains the footpath, said that the section between Seafield beach at Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn has been shut with immediate effect after heavy rain resulted in the ground becoming unstable.

The Fife Coastal Path at Kinghorn.

The long-distance footpath has been hit like many parts of the Kingdom because of the recent bouts of rainfall which has had an adverse affect on the landscape.

The Fife Coastal Path, which runs from the Firth of Forth in the south to the Tay in the north, is a popular attraction for visitors as well as being well used by locals.

It is understood around 500,000 people walk the route each year.

A spokeswoman for the Fife Coast and Countryside Trust said a team has been out at the closed section this morning (Thursday) to inspect the damage.

She added that more information would be provided as soon as possible.