Video: Union of South Africa steam train in Fife

Onlookers in Fife were treated to a glimpse of a historic steam train today, as the Union of South Africa passed through the Kingdom



The train, which was built more than 80 years ago, travelled over the iconic Forth Bridge on its way to Aberdeen as part of the Great Britain XII tour.

The train passes through Markinch.

It left Edinburgh Waverley station this morning en route to the Granite City, following the coastline.

Built in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, in 1937, the historic train billowed smoke as it crossed the Forth Bridge, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The 60009 Union of South Africa was kept in Edinburgh when first built, and was briefly transferred to Aberdeen in the 1960s, and was withdrawn from the publicly-owned railways in 1966.

In the 80s and 90s during the Apartheid era in South Africa, it was briefly renamed Osprey due to political lobbying.

Renovation work was carried out in 2010 but two years later the Union of South Africa was once again puffing away.

It is one of six surviving Gresley A4s, designed by Nigel Gresley, and was taking part in day five of the Great Britain XII tour.

