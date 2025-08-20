20mph: speed limit set to be cut to in Lower and Upper Largo

Roads in two Fife towns will be cut to 20mph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors agreed to the change, and cut the speed limit on the A915 and A917 through Lower Largo and Upper Largo. The same reduction will come into effect for South Feus, part of North Feus and Church Place in Upper Largo and a section of unclassified road U079 into Lundin Links.

It’s the latest move in the Fife-wide approach to reducing speed measures in towns and villages to help make roads safer for all road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speed limits of 20mph have been mandatory in residential areas since 2003, and now councillors are set to extend that to roads running though the towns.

The new limits will be introduced to Lower and Upper Largo (Pic: Submitted)

They approved a request to sign a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which will deliver the associated traffic management works at a cost of around £20,000, with Transport Scotland picking up the tab.

At Wednesday’s meeting of Levenmouth area committee, Councillor Euegene Clark (Leven, Kennoway and Largo, Lib Dem), said there was public backing for the measure. He added: “At a packed community council meeting last week there was a lot of support.”