A92: Overnight closures for maintenance work between Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts

The £80,000 project will mean limited overnight road closures to allow trees to be felled.

The project will improve the areas of woodland adjacent to the dual carriageway between the busy Bankhead and Redhouse roundabouts.

It will involve cutting overgrown scrub and vegetation as well as thinning the existing treeline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A92 Redhouse roundabout

A number of trees will also be felled, and litter picking by Fife Council carried out.

The project, which began on Saturday, is expected to take place over two weeks and has bene split into phases to minimise disruption.

A nearside lane closure will be in place on the southbound carriageway between 6:00am on Saturday February 26 to 7:00pm on Sunday 27th.

Work will also be carried out on the verge from Monday through to Friday this week, but with no disruption to motorists.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said: “These works will involve our landscaping teams clearing some of the vegetation next to the A92, promoting healthier growth but also ensuring that any trees or branches that could pose a hazard are removed.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works at weekends to ensure the project timescale is kept to a minimum.”He added: "The closures are essential for keeping our operatives safe as well as motorists.”He added: “We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out this essential maintenance on the A92.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.