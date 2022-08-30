Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor James Leslie, said he read of the proposal to withdraw the 14 from Dunnikier Estate’s daytime route timetable with shock and disbelief.

He has written to Stagecoach urging the bus company to re-think - and he urged commuters affected by the proposed changes to get involved in the consultation possess which ends this month.

Weekend services are not affected by the proposal, but the changes have raised concerns.

Cllr Leslie, who represents Kirkcaldy North, said: “This is the only bus that covers the estate to remove the daytime service will leave some residents unable to travel to work during the day.

“I have had people contact me to express their concerns as to this change. If you don’t have a car what are you to do?”He added: “This seems a very short-sighted approach by Stagecoach, particularly when people are being encouraged to use public transport more often.

“I have written to Stagecoach as a matter of urgency to request they reconsider this.”

The evening and Sunday services remain unaffected because they are subsidised by Fife Council.

But Cllr Leslie said: “This is not much help to those who rely on the bus for getting into the town for work or onward travel during the day.”He encouraged locals to complete the online consultation which runs until September 12.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland, said "All of the changes proposed for October are currently under consultation.

“We encourage feedback to be submitted via our website, and we're also still in active discussion with local authorities.

"The Scottish Government's Covid recovery funding for bus services ends on October 9, and all operators will be similarly impacted.

“Travel habits have changed since the pandemic and fewer people are now using some bus services, while the cost of operating is rising sharply.

“We will always try to keep routes operational where we can, however where there are very low passenger numbers it is sometimes just not possible to do so.