COVID in Fife: Train timetable changes as staff absences impact

The train operator said some employees had reported positive tests - and others were having to self isolate after a close contacts with a person who has tested positive.

The staff shortages have led to temporary timetable changes which come into force from Tuesday, January 4.

Picture Michael Gillen

They will remain in place until Tuesday, January 28, and will affect services mainly across the central belt.

Services affecting Fife include, the 0658 Tweedbank to Glenrothes starts from Edinburgh at 0809; 0758 Tweedbank to South Gyle starts from Edinburgh at 0903; 1549 Glenrothes to Tweedbank terminates at Edinburgh; and 1652 Glenrothes to Tweedbank terminates at Edinburgh.

But customers are urged to check to see which services are affected by the changes - and Scotrail stressed there will also be changes to the scheduled stops on some journeys.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “We’ve been working flat out to run a safe and reliable railway in really difficult and rapidly changing circumstances.

“As we continue to battle against the impact of coronavirus, we want to provide customers with a level of certainty, which is why we are introducing some temporary changes to our timetable.

“We’ve looked to spread these changes out across the day where possible to minimise the impact on our customers, but people should plan ahead and continue to check the train times right up until they arrive at the station.”

He added: “We urge anyone travelling with us to stay safe and continue to follow government guidance. This includes maintaining good hand hygiene and wearing a face covering for your entire journey.”

