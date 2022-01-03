Fife Flyers set for first game of 2022 in front of lowest crowd ever

The club host Belfast Giants on Saturday, and the game will go ahead with strict curbs on numbers rinkside to comply with the Scottish Government’s current COVID restrictions.

The seats, all priced at £20 , went on sale over the weekend, and there are still some available as of Monday morning.

A similar scheme was launched by Dundee Stars for tonight’s game against Flyers over the Tay Bridge and it is sold out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pic: Jillian McFarlane

Stars confirmed no entry would be given to Fife fans who would, traditionally, travel in huge number to the game.

Instead they have been directed to watch the game via a live stream.

Flyers have assured season ticket holders - who have been asked to pay to see this weekend’s game despite already having forked out for the 2021-22 season - the club has yet to finalise how it will compensate them.

The move came after a weekend of criticism across the club’s social media platforms.

Flyers’ next steps will depend heavily on the Scottish Government’s review of the current restrictions.

They were brought into force from Boxing Day for a minimum of three weeks, which would take them up to January 16.A club statement said: “We would like to assure fans that the club, as yet, haven’t decided on a final course of action regarding season ticket games affected by the recent government restrictions that currently limit us to 200 fans.

“Any further decisions will be made once we know what is happening with the previously postponed fixtures and how long the restricted crowd levels are in place.

“It’s possible the Scottish Government could lift the crowd levels this week or next week, therefore we are awaiting updates before making any further decisions public.

“This will allow us to know exactly how many season ticket games are affected.”

Flyers said they had “not ruled out” the options of carrying forward games or refunds being issued.

The statement added: “We acknowledge that this is a frustrating time for all fans and thank you in advance for your patience and understanding whilst awaiting further information from us.”

Flyers have not played since December 12 after some games were postponed when they, or their opponents, were hit by positive COVID test results, and the club also decided to postpone several big games planned for the busy Christmas period which would have been limited to just 200 supporters rinkside.

Todd Dutiaume takes his team to Dundee tonight for their first game since a loss to Manchester Storm.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.