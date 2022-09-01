Fife buses: These services won’t run today because of staff shortages
Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.
Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.
The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:
X54 14:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes
Most Popular
-
1
Stephen Sansum: Police trace Kelty man who had been reported missing
-
2
Fife Pride: SClub7 star revealed as main stage headliner in Kirkcaldy
-
3
Jack Vettriano cancels Kirkcaldy show with Sir Ian Rankin at last minute
-
4
Bus timetables: Concern as daytime Kirkcaldy route faces the axe
-
5
Fife buses: These services won’t run today because of staff shortages
X37 13:55 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
X37 14:25 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar
X37 14:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy
X37 15:15 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X37 15:47 Glenrothes to Glenrothes
X24 14:20 Glenrothes to St Andrews
X59 15:25 St Andrews to Glenrothes
39 13:35 Glenrothes to Newcastle
39B 13:52 Newcastle to Glenrothes
32 13:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy
14 15:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy
32 15:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes
X24 14:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow
X24 17:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes