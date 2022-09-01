News you can trust since 1871
Fife buses: These services won’t run today because of staff shortages

Staffing issues have led to more services being cancelled today.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 1:11 pm

Stagecoach has announced a number of services will not run, and have apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

The following bus services will not operate because of driver shortages:

X54 14:05 Edinburgh to Glenrothes

More buses have been cancelled today

X37 13:55 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

X37 14:25 Kirkcaldy to Glen Bruar

X37 14:48 Glen Bruar to Kirkcaldy

X37 15:15 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X37 15:47 Glenrothes to Glenrothes

X24 14:20 Glenrothes to St Andrews

X59 15:25 St Andrews to Glenrothes

39 13:35 Glenrothes to Newcastle

39B 13:52 Newcastle to Glenrothes

32 13:50 Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy

14 15:00 Kirkcaldy to Kirkcaldy

32 15:35 Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes

X24 14:45 Glenrothes to Glasgow

X24 17:20 Glasgow to Glenrothes

