Fife trains: Late night services set to be added to temporary timetable

The changes come into effect from Monday (June 13).

Additional services will run Monday-Saturday from Edinburgh Waverley to Kirkcaldy, and also Dunfermline.

The additional services will be the 23:00 to Kirkcaldy and the 23:18 to Dunfermline Town.

Picture Michael Gillen

Yesterday, ScotRail confirmed that it had made progress with driver pay talks after the operator made an improved offer to resolve the current dispute.

Drivers’ union ASLEF said it would recommend putting the offer to a referendum of its members and recommend acceptance of the offer itself.

The rail operator introduced a temporary timetable on May 23 after the union launched a ballot for industrial action over pay, and subsequently a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working.