Free bus travel unveiled for Ukrainian refugees in Fife
Ukrainian refugees living in Fife are to get access to free bus travel in a new scheme to help them settle into new surroundings.
The scheme is being finalised by Fife Council, and is expected it to be implemented soon.
The scheme will provide Ukrainians who have arrived under the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ and ‘super sponsor’ routes access to free bus travel in Fife for a period of 28 days.
It is intended to help them with their initial settlement and integration, but will be available for those who have already arrived.
The passes will also be open to people arriving under other formal resettlement schemes such as Afghan refugees.
News of the scheme was welcomed by politicians.
Councillor Jonny Tepp, Liberal Democrat group leader on Fife Council, said: “This is a practical step we can take to support their integration into local communities.
“It is disappointing that it couldn’t be put in place sooner, but council staff have been under exceptional pressure. I hope that once the scheme is in place it will be a lasting part of the support that Fife offers to future refugees.”
Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, also welcomed the scheme, added: “I am pleased to see this bus pass offer close to being realised in Fife.
“It’s all the more important to make the process of settling here as straightforward as possible. I’m glad to see the Council putting in place a measure which will help Ukrainian and other refugees with that.”