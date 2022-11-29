News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kingskettle crash: Man dies after head on collision between motorbike and car in Fife

A man has died following a head on collision in Fife involving a motorbike and a car.

By Scott McCartney
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 10:47am

Around 4.35pm on Monday, November 28, police received a report of a road crash involving a Honda motorbike and a grey VW Golf on the Q67, near Kingskettle in Fife.

Emergency services attended and a 23-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad

The driver of the VW Golf, a 51-year-old woman, was uninjured.

A man has died after the collision near Kingskettle

Most Popular

The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to conduct enquiries at the scene.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch. Any small piece of information could prove vital in our ongoing enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision. I would appeal to anyone with dash cam equipment to get in touch as it could hold images which could assist in our investigation.”

Hide Ad

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2348 of 28 November, 2022.

FifeEmergency servicesHondaPolice Scotland