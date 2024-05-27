Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Levenmouth rail link will officially open for passenger use on Sunday, with ScotRail trains to run from Leven and Cameron Bridge to Edinburgh

East Fife to Edinburgh commuters have opened up about the time and money they will save thanks to the opening of the new Levenmouth rail link, saying they are looking forward to letting the “train take the strain”.

Trains will run from Leven and Cameron Bridge for the first time in over 50 years, with services set to start this Sunday.

A new hourly Leven to Edinburgh service will travel via Kirkcaldy, with trains calling at all stations other than South Gyle. The total journey time will be just over one hour and a return ticket will cost £8.95 with a railcard or £13.60 without.

Shop manager Greg McCallum travels from Windygates to Edinburgh five days a week. He said: “It’ll have a positive impact on my life as a commuter. At the moment I have to drive all the way to Kirkcaldy to get the train to Edinburgh. I spend around £100 every month just driving between my house and the station.

“I live near Cameron Bridge, so the ease of just walking to the station instead of driving, getting parked and paying for petrol will help a lot.

“It’ll also make employment in Edinburgh more accessible, especially for those who don’t drive. The buses are a little bit unreliable here and take a long time. Everybody thinks I’m mental for commuting every day.”

Busses from Leven to Edinburgh take over one hour and 35 minutes. The price of an adult return ticket is £11.50.

Some commuters such as university lecturer Rosemary Grady regularly drive from Leven to Edinburgh for work. Mrs Grady said: “There’s the cost of petrol, but you also have to factor in parking, which is not cheap in the centre of Edinburgh. You’re talking around £24 for a day, which is really outrageous.

“I suppose the other thing is that when you’re driving, you can’t sit and do your emails or catch up on things, because you’re occupied. I’ll let the train take the strain. It’s also encouraging people to maybe buy homes up this way, because it’s going to be easier to get to Edinburgh.”

In a 2018 study, Levenmouth residents identified public transport as the issue most in need of improvement. Shortly after in 2019, a rail link was approved to connect the area with the Scottish capital.