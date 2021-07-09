Motorists face diversions as road resurfacing work set to start

It will mean diversions for drivers.

The work is scheduled for Monday July 26, and the carriageway will be closed between Kilbagie Roundabout and Kincardine.

A signed diversion route will be in place for northbound traffic via the Kincardine Bridge, Higgins Neuk Roundabout, the Clackmannanshire Bridge and the A876.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roadworks sign

The same route in reverse will be signposted for southbound traffic.

These diversions will add an estimated 3 minutes and 1.5 miles to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface, such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of road workers and motorists that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them overnight to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists for their patience.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.