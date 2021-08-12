The work will take place between Kincardine and Valleyfield on Monday August 30, and should be complete by Wednesday, September 1.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the project with working hours between 7:30pm and 6:30am each night.

The A985 will be closed in both directions between Cairneyhill and Kincardine during these times.

A signed diversion route will direct traffic around the works via the A994, A907, A977 & A876. This will add an estimated 15 minutes to affected journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s south east network manager, said: “These overnight works will remove defects in the road surface, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the road during these works. We’ve scheduled them overnight to minimise disruption.

“If you do need to travel on these nights please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.”

