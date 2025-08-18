Speed limit set to be cut to 20mph in Lower and Upper Largo
Councillors will be asked this week to approve the change, and cut the speed limit to 20mph on the A915 and A917 through Lower Largo and Upper Largo. The same reduction is proposed for South Feus, part of North Feus and Church Place in Upper Largo and a section of unclassified road U079 into Lundin Links.
It’s the latest move in the Fife-wide approach to reducing speed measures in towns and villages to help make roads safer for all road users.
Speed limits of 20mph have been mandatory in residential areas since 2003, and now councillor want to extend that to roads running though the towns.
They are being asked to sign a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which would deliver the associated traffic management works at a cost of around £20,000, with Transport Scotland picking up the tab.
The proposal will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of Levenmouth area committee.