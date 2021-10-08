Stagecoach: Fife workers overwhelmingly reject latest pay offer

Drivers, engineering and administrative staff, and cleaners have also overwhelmingly backed taking strike action in support of their claim.

Trade union, Unite, want a “fair” pay deal based on the Retail Price Index inflation figure 3.8% at July plus 1% .

Stagecoach East has offered a 2.4% pay rise backdated to the start of May.

The company’s offer includes new start drivers reaching full pay rate six months earlier, and a commitment to a further pay review for east Scotland employees in May 2022

Stagecoach bosses said the 2.4% offer to staff at depots in Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Leven and St Andrews would see them get up to £633.33 more per year.

But, while Unite accepted it marked “a step forward” it fell short of its demand.

Today it revealed workers had voted heavily in thein favour of rejecting the offer.

In Fife, around 440 Stagecoach East workers rejected the deal.

Across Perth and Strathtay, around 160 workers voted 91%.against it.

Dougie Maguire, Unite regional coordinator, said: “The Stagecoach East workers have clearly told Stagecoach to go back and think again.”

“The company has tried and failed to suggest that our mandate for strike action was solely related to a previous pay offer.

“It was not as these rejections demonstrate.

“We hope the public understand, despite confusing statements from the company, that Stagecoach has appealed to the workers to “put communities first, and talk not walk”

David Frenz, operations director at Stagecoach East Scotland, said: "Buses are a lifeline for local people in Fife.

“We are committed to ensuring our people who keep our communities connected are properly rewarded, particularly after their contribution to the country over the past 18 months of the pandemic.

“We have worked tirelessly to protect the jobs of our people during the pandemic and done everything we reasonably can to hold constructive discussions with Unite to reach a sensible and sustainable pay agreement across our bus depots in Fife

“We are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to reach a settlement."

