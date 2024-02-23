Watch: countdown clocks switched with 100 days to go to Leven's new rail link

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They have been placed at the two new stations on the £116m project at at Leven and Cameron Bridge, and Waverley Station in Edinburgh. The six-mile track will reconnect the area to the rail network when the first services depart on June 2 - the first trains to roll locally for 55 years.

To mark the countdown, Fiona Hyslop, Transport Minister, unveiled the clock at Waverley, while local schoolchildren marked the day with a visit to the Leven sites.

The countdown clock at Waverley Station in Edinburgh (Pic: Network Rail)

The Scottish Government-funded initiative is expected to bring real economic benefits to the area as visitors and residents make use of the line.