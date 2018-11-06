Video: Family hit by fireworks at Fife show

Two children have been injured while others had a lucky escape after fireworks at a Fife display accidentally fired into spectators.

Dramatic video footage of the incident shows onlookers diving for cover whilst attending a display at Glenrothes Airport.

Organisers say they are investigating.

You may also be interested in:

Free bus travel for veterans on Remembrance Sunday

Off-street parking near Fife train station banned

Glenrothes fireworks show needed £8000 last minute funding

One of the fireworks exploded in a section of the crowd, burning the leg of a teenage girl and narrowly missing several other people.

In a separate incident at the same display on Sunday evening, a six-year-old girl was also struck by a stray firework suffering injuries to the face.

“It was a frightening experience and one I wouldn’t want to ever be part of again,” said Michael Cunningham, whose 13-year-old daughter Kyla suffered a burn to the leg.

“The firework struck her leg leaving a burn and damaging her jeans and coat.

“It’s just fortunate that the firework was not a foot or so higher as it would have hit people in the face and we’d then be looking at people being seriously injured.

“We came to this display last year and had no problems but this was a pretty frightening experience, we won’t be coming back.

“I accept accidents can happen but this was serious and people could have really been hurt,

“I’m angry that following the incidents the organisers haven’t even acknowledged that there is concern over what happened, it’s very unprofessional.”

Fellow spectator Tom Mcpherson, who also witnessed the incident said he had concerns over the way the fireworks were being set off and by the close proximity the spectators had been placed to the display.

“At least twice I witnessed fireworks falling over once lit and have mobile phone footage showing them exploding across the ground.

“I wasn’t happy about the lack of safety and moved my two children, aged two and four, back because I wasn’t convinced we were safe.”

Following the incidents, airport director Bob Garmory confirmed an investigation was now underway to determine what happened on the night.

“We are currently speaking with all of our stewards to get their experiences of the evening after being alerted to concerns raised on social media.

“That will take a few days and then we will see if changes need to be made or if we need consider whether or not to host such an event in 2019.

“We’ve run this event for the last 10 years with no problems, but following the completion of our investigation if we need to make changes we will do so.

“Nobody came to us with concerns on the night, but if there is anyone who was involved on Sunday and wants to contact us we’d be happy to discuss their concerns.”