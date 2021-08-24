Warning over hidden water dangers at Fife beauty spot after youngsters hospitalised

Both involved multiple young people enjoying a sunny day at the coast, but a rip current quickly turned the water – and their trip – more sinister.

Five people, four of whom were under 18 years old, needed hospital treatment following incidents on subsequent days in mid-August.

Coastguard rescue teams from Dundee, St Andrews and Leven were sent, alongside the Broughty Ferry RNLI and the search and rescue helicopter from Inverness, on both occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tenstmuir Sands (Pic: Google Maps)

Now HM Coastguard has urged people to be aware of the hidden dangers posed by rip currents - powerful flows of water that can be hard to spot. They can sweep even the most experienced and strongest of people off their feet and out to deeper water in moments.

They tend to flow at 1–2mph but can reach 4–5mph, which is faster than an Olympic swimmer.

They are especially powerful in larger surf, but never underestimate the power of any water. They are also found around river mouths, estuaries and man-made structures like piers and groynes.

The water can often look deceptively calm, with no wave activity in it. It may also be a different colour or rippled but it differs from the general pattern of the waves and can be spotted from the shore. If you can, always choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the yellow and red flags.

Ross Greenhill, coastal operations area commander for HM Coastguard, said: “Tentsmuir Sands is a beautiful bit of our coastline but the water can be very dangerous with rip currents – and that can catch the best of swimmers out at any time, as we saw with two recent incidents.”

If caught in a rip current:

Don’t try to swim against it or you’ll get exhausted.

If you can stand, wade don’t swim.

If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore.

Always raise your hand and shout for help.

If you see anyone in difficulties, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.