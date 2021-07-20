Fife heatwave: Met Office forecasts dip in temperature today but still a sunny day

Fife is set to enjoy another warm, sunny day according to the Met Office – but it will be cloudy.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 7:58 am

The recent hot spell with temperatures nudging 25 degrees takes a slight down turn to 17 degrees this morning.

But, it should be sunshine all the way from lunchtime, and cloudy this evening.

Read More

Read More
People in East Neuk urged to use less water as demand rises

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Kirkcaldy waterfront

On Wednesday, the Met Office is forecasting a jump back up to 21 degrees with the sunshine returning by lunchtime after a cloudy start to the day.

Thursday will inch up to 22 degrees but have an overcast start, and Friday is currently looking like a sunny afternoon and 18 degrees.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Met OfficeFifeCoronavirus