Fife heatwave: Met Office forecasts dip in temperature today but still a sunny day

The recent hot spell with temperatures nudging 25 degrees takes a slight down turn to 17 degrees this morning.

But, it should be sunshine all the way from lunchtime, and cloudy this evening.

Kirkcaldy waterfront

On Wednesday, the Met Office is forecasting a jump back up to 21 degrees with the sunshine returning by lunchtime after a cloudy start to the day.

Thursday will inch up to 22 degrees but have an overcast start, and Friday is currently looking like a sunny afternoon and 18 degrees.

