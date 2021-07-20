Fife heatwave: Met Office forecasts dip in temperature today but still a sunny day
Fife is set to enjoy another warm, sunny day according to the Met Office – but it will be cloudy.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 7:58 am
The recent hot spell with temperatures nudging 25 degrees takes a slight down turn to 17 degrees this morning.
But, it should be sunshine all the way from lunchtime, and cloudy this evening.
On Wednesday, the Met Office is forecasting a jump back up to 21 degrees with the sunshine returning by lunchtime after a cloudy start to the day.
Thursday will inch up to 22 degrees but have an overcast start, and Friday is currently looking like a sunny afternoon and 18 degrees.