People in East Neuk urged to use less water as demand rises
Scottish Water has called on people in the East Neuk to use less water, as it handles a rise in demand.
Monday, 19th July 2021, 1:56 pm
It is calling on all customers in the Neuk to help protect water supplies and use water more efficiently by: taking shorter showers; turning the tap off when brushing teeth; using washing machines and dishwashers only when fully loaded; and using a watering can instead of a hose.
Demand for water has increased by about 40 per cent compared to last year.