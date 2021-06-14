Fife weather forecast: Sunshine and clouds as heatwave takes a dip

The Kingdom has enjoyed a mini heatwave over the last week or so, with temperatures touching 22 degrees.

The good news is there are still a few days of sunshine ahead before the temperature drops slightly, and things get a bit more cloudy.

Fife Coastal Path, looking across to Seafield Tower and the Kirkcaldy coastline.

The Met Office forecast for today is sunny, turning cloudy in late morning but still warm at 17 degrees.

It’s a similar picture for Tuesday at 18 degrees and Wednesday, and then 17degrees on Thursday with the possibility of light rain.

Friday sees the thermometer drop slightly to 15 degrees.

