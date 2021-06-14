Fife weather forecast: Sunshine and clouds as heatwave takes a dip
Fife’s spell of sunny weather looks set to break this week.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 8:27 am
The Kingdom has enjoyed a mini heatwave over the last week or so, with temperatures touching 22 degrees.
The good news is there are still a few days of sunshine ahead before the temperature drops slightly, and things get a bit more cloudy.
The Met Office forecast for today is sunny, turning cloudy in late morning but still warm at 17 degrees.
It’s a similar picture for Tuesday at 18 degrees and Wednesday, and then 17degrees on Thursday with the possibility of light rain.
Friday sees the thermometer drop slightly to 15 degrees.