Fife weather: Met Office weekend forecast for sunny intervals and cloudy
Fife can look forward to some sunny intervals this weekend - but the overall forecast is cloudy.
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:29 pm
The Met Office is also predicting temperatures of just eight or nine degrees across Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday will see sunny intervals in Kirkcaldy, but it’ll be cloudy by lunchtime, with a top temperature of nine degrees.
That picture is replicated across the region including in St Andrews and Glenrothes, while Dunfermline may have some showers by lunchtime.
Sunset on Saturday is around 8:09pm.
On Sunday it will be cloudy with sunny intervals.
Next week is also forecast to get off to a cloudy start with temperatures aruond nine degrees.