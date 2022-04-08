Fife weather: Met Office weekend forecast for sunny intervals and cloudy

The Met Office is also predicting temperatures of just eight or nine degrees across Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will see sunny intervals in Kirkcaldy, but it’ll be cloudy by lunchtime, with a top temperature of nine degrees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cloudy weekend is forecast

That picture is replicated across the region including in St Andrews and Glenrothes, while Dunfermline may have some showers by lunchtime.

Sunset on Saturday is around 8:09pm.

On Sunday it will be cloudy with sunny intervals.