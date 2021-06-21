Fife weather: Overcast week ahead for Kingdom

Fife’s recent heatwave looks like breaking this week as temperatures drop slightly, and cloudy skies return.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 21st June 2021, 8:30 am

The Met Office forecast for the Kingdom also hints at some showers.

Today, it’s 14 degrees and overcast - but sunny intervals are expected later this afternoon.

On Tuesday, the temperature rises to 18 degrees but it will be cloudy with some sunny intervals - similar to Wednesday and Thursday when the thermometer rises to 19 degrees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Socially distanced fishing at Kirkcaldy waterfront (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Read More

Read More
Fife nan's Erikson-style collapse revealed life-threatening heart condition she ...

On Friday, the Met Office is forecasting just 15 degrees and some light rain.

By the weekend, it should be warmer at 18 degrees and some more sunshine.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

Kingdom FifeFifeMet OfficeCoronavirus