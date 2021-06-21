Fife weather: Overcast week ahead for Kingdom
Fife’s recent heatwave looks like breaking this week as temperatures drop slightly, and cloudy skies return.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 8:30 am
The Met Office forecast for the Kingdom also hints at some showers.
Today, it’s 14 degrees and overcast - but sunny intervals are expected later this afternoon.
On Tuesday, the temperature rises to 18 degrees but it will be cloudy with some sunny intervals - similar to Wednesday and Thursday when the thermometer rises to 19 degrees.
On Friday, the Met Office is forecasting just 15 degrees and some light rain.
By the weekend, it should be warmer at 18 degrees and some more sunshine.