Fife weather: Overcast week ahead for Kingdom

The Met Office forecast for the Kingdom also hints at some showers.

Today, it’s 14 degrees and overcast - but sunny intervals are expected later this afternoon.

On Tuesday, the temperature rises to 18 degrees but it will be cloudy with some sunny intervals - similar to Wednesday and Thursday when the thermometer rises to 19 degrees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Socially distanced fishing at Kirkcaldy waterfront (Pic: Fife Free Press)

On Friday, the Met Office is forecasting just 15 degrees and some light rain.

By the weekend, it should be warmer at 18 degrees and some more sunshine.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.