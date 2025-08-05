Storm Floris: Fife escapes the brunt of ‘exceptional’ weather which sparked an Amber Alert

Fife escaped the worst of Storm Floris which saw the Met Office issue an amber alert for severe weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday’s warning saw ScotRail cancel all trains after midday, but the impact of the potentially 'exceptional' weather and high winds fell outwith the region.

Some trees were blown down, blocking some roads for short spells, and some householders had to deal with missing slates, but no significant damage was reported to buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pittenweem Arts Festival will resume today (Tuesday) after postponing its Monday programme to avoid un-necessary travel, and a public meeting on fire service cuts in Lochgelly was also put back until September 1. Some homes in Taypoprt were left without power, while buses from Fife to Dundee were affected as the Tay Bridge was closed.

Fife escaped the worst of Storm Floris (Pic: Pexels/Pixabay)

Train services are now returning to normal after some early morning cancellations, but ScotRail warned passengers travelling further afield there may be delays and cancellations. It is still assessing the impact on the rail network with damage to overhead lines and trees falling on tracks across the country.

Network Rail is working to clear the affected routes, and ensure they are safe, before passenger services can return. Two specialist helicopters will assist teams on the ground to complete essential checks across the network as quickly as possible ScotRail is urging customers to check their journey before they travel,

Ross Moran, Network Rail Scotland’s route director, said: “Storm Floris has caused significant disruption to Scotland’s Railway, with wind speeds of up to 90mph, unprecedented for a summer storm. Our teams have been working tirelessly to keep services moving where possible and to clear fallen trees and debris from the tracks. “Our teams worked through the night, but this will continue into Tuesday morning. We’re grateful to passengers for their patience whilst we