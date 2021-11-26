Weather: Police issue travel warning as Fife faces rare Red Alert over Storm Arwen

It is in place for coastal towns and villages from 3:00pm until early Saturday morning with the Met Office warning of high winds resulting in a significant threat of damage.

It advises people to stay away from affected areas as there could be a danger to life.

Now police have advised people not to travel during the potentially dangerous conditions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waves crash on Kirkcaldy Esplanade - from our archives (Pic: TSPL)

Police Scotland said members of the public in affected areas may face numerous hazards such as flying debris, downed trees and power lines and high tides.

Motorists should not drive during the Red Weather Warning and other members of the public are also advised not to travel.

Superintendent Simon Bradshaw from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “The high-winds being experienced along the coastal areas have led to Red Weather Warnings coming into effect and as such, any motorist within these affected regions should not travel under any circumstances.

Met Office red alert for Fife

“If you are currently within more in-land areas of these regions, then Amber and Yellow warnings are also in place and we are asking that you do not journey out unless for essential purposes and if you are doing so, to be mindful of the challenging conditions you will face.

“A number of local road closures and bridge restrictions may also be implemented during this period of adverse weather and we would advise the public to consult the Transport Scotland and Met Office websites for continuous and updated information."

Minister for Transport, Graeme Dey, said: “There is significant potential for disruption on the roads, especially on bridges, and people should check the latest information before making any decision to travel.

"They should also follow Police Scotland warnings to avoid travel in those areas impacted by the red warning.

“The conditions are also likely to lead to disruption on other modes of transport, so we are urging people to take the weather into account if they are planning to travel on trains, ferries and flights.”

It is embedded within a wider amber wind warning for the region and east coast which extends until 9:00 am on Saturday.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.