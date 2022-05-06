The images from the scene show large flames and a pillar of smoke coming from the building.

The incident has caused road closures in the surrounding area with traffic being redirected as fire crews battle the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews rushed to the scene this morning. Pic: Fife Jammer Locations.

An ambulance was called to the scene but it is not yet clear if anyone has been injured.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says the incident was reported around 7:35am this morning.

The spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.35am on Friday, 6 May to reports of a fire affecting a property on Woodside Way, Glenrothes.

“Operations Control mobilised five appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire and two pumps remain at the incident as crews work to make the area safe.