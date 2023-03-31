British retailer Boots are offering free health MOT checks to anyone over the age of 40, as new research has revealed that over two thirds of Brits want to feel better and live longer - with this new initiative keen to help achieve that.

The new scheme is to run until the end of June 2023 with people able to book in for their free 15 minute health check with a pharmacist across 1,000 Boots branches up and down the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MOT is set to address many health problems that currently plague the nation, such as high blood pressure, while also offering advice to aid wellbeing to help people lead healthier and longer lives.

It’s been reported that an estimated six to eight million people are living with undiagnosed or uncontrolled high blood pressure and if left unchecked, it can lead to heart attacks, heart disease and strokes.

Most Popular

Claire Nevinson, superintendent pharmacist at Boots, said: “The Free Health MOT at Boots is intended to help people gain greater insight into their health and take the steps they need to improve it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad