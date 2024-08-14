NYX Holborn bedroom. Credit: NYX | NYX/Supplied

Choosing a hotel to stay at on visits to London can be a daunting task.

The amount of options and choice is endless. Do you pick a reliable chain or a small boutique?

Should you prioritise fantastic views or sauna and spa options for your city break?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully the NYX Hotel London has everything you need for a fantastic trip to the capital.

The 213-room Hotel, which is part of the Leonardo group, is situated in Bloomsbury right next to the West End, virtually in the shadow of the British Museum.

The swimming pool and sauna. Credit: NYX Hotel London | NYX Hotel London

There’s easy access to great shopping, shows and loads of London’s best restaurants.

It’s one of London’s most underrated neighbourhoods, with brilliant bars and pubs, as well as history, around every corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Famous for Virginia Woolf and John Maynard Keynes’ Bloomsbury Set in the early 20th Century, strolling around on a warm summer’s evening I walk past the home of JM Barrie, the writer of Peter Pan, George Williams, the founder of the YMCA, and the workplace of poet TS Eliot.

The NYX Hotel London in between Bloomsbury and the West End. Credit: NYX Hotel London | NYX Hotel London

I love finding fascinating Blue Plaques, and Bloomsbury is the perfect place for an evening walk with a side of history.

And all of this is on your doorstep before you consider the hotel’s amenities, which have all bases covered for an excellent mini break.

In the basement is a stylish swimming pool, sauna and steam room - open from early in the morning until late at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests can book spa treatments or just show up and take a dip.

It’s a great place to relax, whether you’re on a business trip or after some shopping on a city break.

The rooftop bar. Credit: NYX Hotel London | NYX Hotel London

The Midtown Bar and Dining room, on the ground floor, has an eclectic all-day menu drawing inspiration from America and the Middle East.

I had a perfectly cooked steak, with thick crispy chips and a generous dollop of béarnaise sauce, while my partner enjoyed a juicy cheeseburger and shoestring fries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitsch decor has some retro arcade games as well as a projector showing sport.

The real highlight is Glasshouse On The Roof At NYX, a spectacular 10th storey bar with views across the London skyline, including the BT Tower and the Houses of Parliament.

There are not many better views in the capital to enjoy an Aperol Spritz on a sunny Friday night, as the sun slowly sets to the west.

The room itself has exactly the kind of luxury you want on a city break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a stunning waterfall shower, with White Company soaps and shampoos, to refresh with, before sinking into the huge plump bed.

Gowns and slippers are provided for trips to the sauna and spa.

The breakfast has everything you want to start the day, from waffles, pancakes and a full English to fruit, mueslis and yoghurts.

The NYX Hotel London is the perfect place to stay for a mini break in the capital.

NationalWorld was the guest of NYX Hotel London. Rooms are from £197 and can be booked on the website.